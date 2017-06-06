Sask Wheat calls for talks before changing Canada Grains Act

The Saskatchewan Wheat Development Commission is telling the federal government not to jump into major changes to accommodate U.S. wheat.

Sask Wheat chair Bill Gehl wants public consultations before any changes are made to the Canada Grains Act for U.S. wheat varieties.

Gehl is also concerned about the impact of U.S. wheat on Canadian grain movement to the export market.

“I think producers need to know what the ramifications to our shipping agreements would be and how American grain will fit under the MRE (Maximum Revenue Entitlement),” Gehl said in a statement.

Gehl said while modernization may improve trade relations between the countries, a system must remain in place to ensure end-users of Canadian wheat continue to receive high-quality grain.

“Before we make any legislative changes, we should know how this will impact Canadian producers and our relationship with our top export markets,” Gehl said.

He added that any changes must be right for Canadian farmers.

With files from The Canadian Press