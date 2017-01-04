Western wheat growers ask Ottawa for refund, lower fees, launch petition

An organization that represents Prairie farmers is looking to harvest some cash from the federal government.

The Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association says the Canadian Grain Commission has a $100 million surplus from the fees it charges producers.

Levi Wood, president of the association, says the surplus is unnecessary.

He says the commission should reduce user fees for services such as grain inspection and weighing and give farmers a refund.

The association has launched a petition to drive its point home.

Officials with the grain commission were not immediately available for comment.