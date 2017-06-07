Alberta boosting funds to high school agriculture apprenticeship program

The Alberta government is announcing a funding boost Wednesday morning for the Green Certificate Program, which is an apprenticeship training program for high school students looking to learn more about crops, animals, agriculture, machinery and farming operations.

The program, run by Alberta Agriculture and Forestry (AAF) in partnership with Alberta Education, provides funding for students who pair with a trainer to learn one of the following specializations: beekeeping, cow/calf, dairy, equine, feedlot, field crop, greenhouse, irrigated field crop, sheep and swine.

Students can earn up to 16 Grade 12 diploma credits per specialization completed. Each one takes about a year to finish, although students can take up to three years to complete their training. Students have to be at least 15 years old to sign up.

The apprenticeship program gives high school students hands-on work experience for things they may already be doing on a family farm, and many post-secondary agricultural institutions and scholarship programs look favourably upon Green Certificate involvement, according to a government information document.

Students can pair with their parents or a relative for the program, but can also find additional trainers in specific areas. For example, in the equine stream students might also pair up with a veterinarian, other horse owners, stable owners, horse nutritionists, pony clubs and 4-H clubs.

Right now, AAF charges Alberta high schools $960 (plus GST) per student-trainee enrolled in the program, but it’s up to the school to determine if any costs will be passed along to the student.

Each time a student earns a credit in the program, the school division is given $155.71 from Alberta Education, as per its funding policy. Each division then determines how much of that goes to the school.

Students wanting to participate in the Green Certificate Program must first complete AGR3000, a one-credit, 25-hour training course that prepares students to work safely on farms.

On Wednesday morning at the Whitemud Equine Centre, a funding boost will be announced by Education Minster David Eggen and Agriculture and Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier.