Montreal North fire closes D’Amiens Street Thursday morning

Montreal firefighters were called to a fire at Mega Depot furniture store on D’Amiens Street in Montreal North Thursday morning around 2:45 a.m.

Firefighters asked Montreal police (SPVM) to investigate as it was deemed an act of arson, through eyewitness accounts and security camera footage from a nearby business.

The SPVM arson squad is looking for two suspects who started the fire.

“Witnesses saw two hooded men throw an incendiary object through the front window of the building,” Montreal police spokesperson, Benoit Boiselle, said.

“They proceeded to flee on foot toward Pie IX Street.”

Damage to the commercial building was extensive, however nobody was hurt in the blaze.

The fire burned into Thursday morning and caused road closures in the area during morning rush hour.