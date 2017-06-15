Montreal police shoot, kill man after car chase

A 27-year-old-man was killed after being shot by Montreal police (SPVM) following a chase that ended in Lachine Thursday morning.

The @BEIQc is now investigating a police shooting on St-Joseph boul, near George-V avenue, in Lachine. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/4g4Y8tSjOk — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) June 15, 2017

The SPVM received phone calls about a domestic disturbance in Côte Saint-Luc at 12:42 a.m.

The suspect got into a vehicle and drove toward civil public security agents who were first on scene.

Police intercepted and pursued the vehicle until it was forced off the road by a police cruiser on St-Joseph Boulevard around 2:00 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to accelerate the vehicle while it was lodged in between a couple of light posts.

He was shot by Montreal police and died from his injuries shortly after.

The Quebec Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) took over the investigation as the incident involved Montreal police.