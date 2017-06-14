Traffic
Video captures Calgary cyclist flying off bike after vehicle allegedly slams on brakes

By and Global News

WATCH: Concerns are being raised about road safety after a video was posted to YouTube showing a Calgary cyclist falling off his bike and tumbling onto the road.

A Calgary cyclist said he was riding his bike in the city’s southwest when a car pulled up in front of him and slammed on his brakes.

Nigel Brockton has a camera mounted on the back of his bicycle, which captured him flying off of his bike and tumbling into the road—though not what caused the crash. He said it happened just after 5:40 p.m. on June 8 at 26 Avenue and 21 Street S.W.

READ MORE: Cyclist injured in hit-and-run collision: Calgary police

Brockton felt he could have been killed in the incident, but ended up with minor injuries.

He says the driver of the vehicle left the scene and he’s filed a report to police.

Calgary police said they are aware of the report, but couldn’t comment on how or if the incident was being investigated as of 2:30 p.m.

A cyclist in Calgary captured these photos before he says a car slammed on its brakes in front of him, causing him to fall.

Nigel Brockton

