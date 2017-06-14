Video captures Calgary cyclist flying off bike after vehicle allegedly slams on brakes

A Calgary cyclist said he was riding his bike in the city’s southwest when a car pulled up in front of him and slammed on his brakes.

Nigel Brockton has a camera mounted on the back of his bicycle, which captured him flying off of his bike and tumbling into the road—though not what caused the crash. He said it happened just after 5:40 p.m. on June 8 at 26 Avenue and 21 Street S.W.

Brockton felt he could have been killed in the incident, but ended up with minor injuries.

He says the driver of the vehicle left the scene and he’s filed a report to police.

Calgary police said they are aware of the report, but couldn’t comment on how or if the incident was being investigated as of 2:30 p.m.