Reiter appoints Saskatchewan Health Authority Board of Directors

Another step forward has been made in the transition to a single health authority.

Health Minister Jim Reiter appointed a 10 member board to govern the new Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“It is important to our government that the Board of Directors of the new Saskatchewan Health Authority be based on competency in order to effectively guide what will be the largest organization in the province,” Reiter said.

“This distinguished group of five women and five men come from a diverse range of professional backgrounds, including governance, accounting, medicine, law, education, and business. Their experience in these industries will play an integral role in guiding the transition to a single provincial health authority and achieving our goal of delivering high-quality health care for the entire province.”

The board will legally begin governing operations when the Provincial Health Authority Act is proclaimed and the new organization launches.

The members are:

R.W. Dick – Chairperson, Regina

Grant Kook – Vice-Chairperson, Saskatoon

Brenda Abrametz – Prince Albert

Marilyn Charlton – Weyburn

Judy Davis – Regina

Robert Pletch – Regina

Donald Rae – Yorkton

Rosalena Smith – Pinehouse Lake

Dr. Janet Tootoosis – North battleford

Tom Zurowski – Saskatoon

Members are appointed for three year terms. R.W. Carter has been appointed as Board Chairperson.

“I look forward to working closely with Minister Reiter and my board colleagues to provide leadership and guidance during the transition,” Carter said.

“We share a truly remarkable opportunity to build a strong foundation for the Saskatchewan Health Authority and to improve the quality of care patients receive across our province.”

The board will begin its governance when the Provincial Health Authority Act is proclaimed, which is anticipated to occur in fall 2017. The 12 Regional Health Authority Boards will continue to govern until the Saskatchewan Health Authority is officially in place.