What we know about James T. Hodgkinson, dead gunman who shot Rep. Steve Scalise

James T. Hodgkinson has been identified as the gunman who opened fire at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday, injuring House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, and several other people.

Citing government officials, both the Associated Press and the Washington Post identified Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, as the alleged shooter.

Both police and the FBI have yet to formally name the alleged shooter.

Hodgkinson’s wife told ABC News that her husband had been living in Alexandria for about two months and was not working while he was in Virginia.

According to a Facebook page that appears to belong to Hodgkinson, the man had worked as a home inspector with JTH Inspections.

WATCH: Suspected congressman shooter had been photographed as a protester



Facebook posts suggests Hodgkinson was anti-Trump and supported Bernie Sanders during the presidential race for the White House.

On March 22, Hodgkinson posted a Change.org petition calling for “Legal Removal of President & Vice President, et al., for Misprision of Treason” on his Facebook page.

“Trump is a Traitor. Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It’s Time to Destroy Trump & Co,” Hodgkinson allegedly wrote.

Sanders issued a statement following reports Hodgkinson was, at one time, a volunteer with his presidential campaign.

“I have just been informed that the alleged shooter at the Republican baseball practice is some who apparently volunteered on my presidential campaign. I am sickened by this despicable act,” Sanders said. “Let me be as clear as I can be. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms. Real change can only come about through nonviolent action and anything else runs against our most deeply held American values.”

WATCH: Bernie Sanders condemns Virginia shooter who is believed to have worked on his campaign



According to the Belleville News-Democrat, Hodgkinson belonged to anti-Republican groups including one dubbed “Terminate the Republican Party.”

According to the newspaper, Hodgkinson had a number of arrests on charges including driving under the influence, resisting a peace officer and eluding police.

In a press conference from the White House, President Trump said Wednesday the “assailant has now died from his injuries.”

However, Trump did not name the suspect.