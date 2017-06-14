New initiative launched for the Graham and Ruby DeLaet Foundation

PGA Tour pro Graham DeLaet has never forgotten his roots.

The Weyburn, Sask., native, along with his wife Ruby, launched the Graham and Ruby DeLaet Foundation in 2014 as a way of giving back to the province and improving the health and wellness of children.

The DeLaet’s, who are in Saskatoon this week for the Graham Slam and the DeLaet Cup, announced they have teamed up with Golf Town and Puma Golf on a new fundraising initiative for their foundation.

“It’s a cool t-shirt and it’s a good way to support our foundation and our initiatives,” DeLaet told Global News.

Ruby said being new parents has really put a new focus on the importance of children’s health and wellness.

“Having children of our own and being able to put ourselves in the shoes of families who deal with the struggles of having children with any kind of health issues just makes it more real and makes it hit home,” Ruby said.

The foundation has raised over a million dollars since being launched, which has been used, in part, for the new children’s hospital in Saskatoon, the Children’s Wish Foundation and Ronald McDonald House.

DeLaet said they do struggle on deciding which worthwhile charities to support.

DeLaet also took time to discuss a pretty solid season so far on the PGA Tour.

He have five top-10 finishes in the 17 events he’s played so far in the 2016-17 season, including a tie for sixth at the RBC Heritage in April, and has earned more money on tour than in each of the last two years.

DeLaet is currently ranked 72nd in the FedEx Cup standing and is looking for a strong finish.

“I haven’t really felt that real Sunday heat except for that one time at Hilton Head, so that’s kind of the goal,” DeLaet said.

“I want to try to get deep into the playoffs. Even though the golf season’s just getting started here we’re kind of already on the down path towards the playoffs, so it’s kind of getting to crunch time, the middle of the summer and hopefully I can keep it going.”