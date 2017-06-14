Politics
June 14, 2017 11:45 am

Rating Jeff Sessions testimony

Geoff Currier By Radio Host  Global News

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions finishes testifying before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 13, 2017.

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US Attorny General Jeff Sessions testified before a congressional committee yesterday. How did he do? Geoff Currier chats with political analyst David Redlawsk from the University of Delaware at 11:05 on 680 CJOB. Listen live at player.cjob.com
