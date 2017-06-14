U.S. Open winners Janzen, Pavin, Simpson return to Calgary for 2017 Shaw Charity Classic

Three former U.S. Open winners have confirmed they will return to Calgary to play in the 2017 Shaw Charity Classic this summer.

Corey Pavin, Lee Janzen and Scott Simpson will tee off at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club.

“Lee, Corey and Scott’s names are synonymous with some of the greatest moments in the game of golf and we are lucky to have them share these life-changing experiences with us in Calgary,” Shaw Charity Classic executive director Sean Van Kesteren said in a Wednesday news release.

“As part of our fifth anniversary, the Shaw Charity Classic is committed to adding more of these great names, who have made a tremendous mark on the game, to our tee sheet.”

In June, organizers announced Nick Faldo would be stepping out of the broadcast booth and onto the fairway.

The 2017 Shaw Charity Classic runs at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.