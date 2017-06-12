English golfer Nick Faldo ditches broadcast booth for 2017 Shaw Charity Classic

Nick Faldo will step out of the broadcast booth and onto the fairway at the Shaw Charity Classic in August.

Faldo, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, has claimed six major titles and more than 40 victories worldwide. The Englishman put on the Green Jacket at the Masters in 1989, 1990 and 1996 and also hoisted the Claret Jug as British Open champion in 1987, 1990 and 1992.

“As I increase my lifelong focus on total fitness, I became inspired to test it all by playing a half dozen PGA TOUR Champions events,” Faldo said in a news release. “I look forward to visiting Calgary for the Shaw Charity Classic. It is an area I have long wanted to visit as I have enjoyed fishing in other parts of Alberta over the past several years.”

“The tournament’s focus on youth and children’s charities closely aligns with that of my own Faldo Series, which globally provides opportunity through golf. I look forward to supporting the effort and celebrating five years of giving to, and inspiring, Canadian youth through this event.”

Faldo received a knighthood from the Queen in 2009 for his service to golf, making him the only living British golfer to receive such an honour.

The 2017 Shaw Charity Classic runs at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.