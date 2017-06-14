Defence Minister Sajjan to detail space and cyber priorities in new defence policy

Federal Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will highlight Canada’s priorities in the space and cyber domains Wednesday morning as part of the country’s new defence policy.

Sajjan will be speaking at 3 Division Support Base Edmonton.

Earlier this month, Sajjan announced the federal government will raise military spending by more than 70 per cent over the next 10 years, from $18.9 billion to $32.7 billion.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said cyber warfare would be a priority to defend against new global security threats.

“This government will also work closely with our allies, industry and academia to conduct leading edge research in development on new space technologies in order to better support Canadian armed forces missions at home and abroad,” Garneau said.

“Like space, the cyber domain represents another critical area that our new defence policy has identified that has and will become more important in the coming years.”

Overall, the federal government pledged $62.3 billion in new spending over the next two decades. But much of that money is back-loaded – earmarked for major purchases of new jets and ships – and the Liberals have just over two years left in their current mandate.

