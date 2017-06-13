6 employees fired after undercover video reveals alleged abuse of chickens by Chilliwack company

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details describing alleged instances of animal cruelty. Discretion is advised.

Six employees have been fired following the release of undercover video that allegedly shows the brutal and sadistic treatment of chickens on several B.C. poultry farms.

The video, which was filmed by a member of an animal rights group working undercover, allegedly shows birds being shoved and thrown against the wall.

“The video includes some of the most brutal and sadistic acts of violence against animals I have ever seen,” Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer with the SPCA, said in a statement.

The chicken catchers were hired by Elite Farm Services to transport poultry from local farms to a Lilydale slaughterhouse.

A volunteer with Mercy for Animals posed as a fellow worker and secretly recorded their behaviour.

“He reported the abuses to his supervisor and the Lilydale supervisor on multiple occasions. There was no action taken.” Krista Hiddema of Mercy For Animals said.

On Tuesday, Elite said it has fired five employees and a supervisor and is committed to reviewing and improving company practices.

Lilydale’s parent company, Sofina Foods, wrote in a statement:

“We are appalled and extremely shocked by the video footage we saw of a few of our supplier’s employees displaying disturbing and unacceptable behaviours that Sofina Foods Inc. does not in any way tolerate or condone.”

Ray Nickel of the BC Chicken Marketing Boards also expressed outrage.

“It does not represent in any way, shape or form, how we do our business, not only here but anywhere in Canada,” he said.

The BC SPCA is now investigating.

“We want to see charges, we want to see the companies held responsible,” Moriarty said. “We think that the video clearly depicts criminal code violations.”

A conviction could lead to a fine of up to $75,000 and a maximum five-year jail sentence, as well as a lifetime ban on being around animals or owning them, the organization said.

