BC SPCA investigates alleged ‘brutal and sadistic’ treatment of chickens by Chilliwack company

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details describing alleged instances of animal cruelty. Discretion is advised.

“Absolutely sickening” is how an enforcement officer for the BC SPCA described a video it has obtained that allegedly showed workers at a Chilliwack chicken-catching service “abusing and torturing” poultry as the birds were set to be transported to a slaughter facility.

The animal welfare non-profit has opened an investigation into abuses allegedly seen on a video posted to the Internet by Mercy for Animals, an organization that works to protect farm animals.

The video was taken between May 10 and June, according to the BC SPCA.

The organization said the video documents “numerous acts of animal cruelty and gross non-compliance with federal and provincial laws, regulations and guidelines.”

It showed people allegedly throwing, kicking, dismembering and killing chickens, a BC SPCA news release said. It also showed poultry allegedly being forced into “violent sexual acts with one another,” the organization added.

“The video includes some of the most brutal and sadistic acts of violence against animals I have ever seen,” Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer with the SPCA, said in a statement.

“It is extremely difficult to watch.”

The BC SPCA is preparing a report to Crown counsel “as soon as possible” and it said it will recommend numerous charges of animal cruelty under the Criminal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

A conviction could lead to a fine of up to $75,000 and a maximum five-year jail sentence, as well as a lifetime ban on being around animals or owning them, the organization said.

The BC SPCA said the video was given to them by Mercy for Animals on Friday. It launched an investigation immediately afterward.