Police say charges pending after hundreds of pot plants seized north of Didsbury

The RCMP said charges are pending against a male suspect after officers executed a search warrant north of Didsbury last week that resulted in 557 marijuana plants being seized.

A heavy police presence was seen on a rural property east of Highway 2 on Thursday. The property had a four-bay shop and yard containing vehicles.

READ MORE: Large police presence as RCMP search rural property near Didsbury

Watch below: On June 8, 2017, a heavy police presence was spotted at a rural property north of Calgary, where the RCMP’s federal policing section was carrying out a search warrant.

According to police, a gun was also seized in addition to $70,000 worth of stolen property which included vehicles.

The RCMP did not reveal the age of the suspect or indicate if they were an adult.

Didsbury is about 60 kilometres north of Calgary.