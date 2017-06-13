Police say charges pending after hundreds of pot plants seized north of Didsbury
The RCMP said charges are pending against a male suspect after officers executed a search warrant north of Didsbury last week that resulted in 557 marijuana plants being seized.
A heavy police presence was seen on a rural property east of Highway 2 on Thursday. The property had a four-bay shop and yard containing vehicles.
According to police, a gun was also seized in addition to $70,000 worth of stolen property which included vehicles.
The RCMP did not reveal the age of the suspect or indicate if they were an adult.
Didsbury is about 60 kilometres north of Calgary.
