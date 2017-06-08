Crime
Large police presence as RCMP search rural property near Didsbury

RCMP searching a rural property east of Highway 2 and north of Didsbury. June 8, 2017.

Global News
A heavy police presence was spotted at a rural property north of Calgary, where the RCMP’s federal policing section was carrying out a search warrant.

RCMP searching a rural property east of Highway 2 and north of Didsbury. June 8, 2017.

Global News

Several police vehicles could been seen at a property east of Highway 2 and just north of Didsbury, which was home to a large, four-bay shop and yard containing vehicles.

RCMP searching a rural property east of Highway 2 and north of Didsbury. June 8, 2017.

Global News

RCMP said they were executing a warrant, but did not say why. Police said there was no risk to the public.

Didsbury is about 60 kilometres north of Calgary.

More to come…

