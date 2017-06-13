BC Liberal Party Executive Director Laura Miller stepping down

The BC Liberal Party’s Executive Director Laura Miller is moving on.

The party confirmed the exit on Tuesday, saying Miller had been on board to see the party through B.C.’s recent election campaign.

Thank you for your incredible work on behalf of @bcliberals. It has been my pleasure and my privilege to work together with you. https://t.co/NHkTnDSo1C — Sharon White (@sharwhite) June 13, 2017

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, BC Liberal MLA Andrew Wilkinson said Miller had completed her contract and was moving on as campaign managers usually do.

He added that her exit had nothing to do with the party losing its majority for the first time in 16 years.

Miller, a key BC Liberal organizer, returned to the party in March of last year.

She had stepped down in December 2015 to organize her defence against criminal charges in Ontario.

Miller is facing charges of breach of trust and mischief stemming from a police investigation into deleted emails during her time as deputy chief of staff with Dalton McGuinty’s Ontario Liberal government.

McGuinty’s chief of staff David Livingston is also facing charges in that case.

The investigation was launched in 2013, after McGuinty cancelled a pair of gas-fired power plants in Oakville and Mississauga ahead of Ontario’s 2011 provincial election.

Miller’s trial is scheduled to start in September.