Tim Raines thinks baseball will “100 per cent” return to Montreal

Tim Raines was in Montreal reflecting on his career as an Expo, his upcoming Hall of Fame induction, and a possible Montreal Expos return.

“It’s good to be home,” Raines said, getting nostalgic about the city where he played baseball for 13 years.

“I didn’t know much about Montreal coming here. I didn’t speak French and I still don’t. Sorry to say that. It was kind of tough at first, but after being here the first month and seeing the passion the fans have for the game of baseball, I realized this is a really cool place to play,” Raines told journalists.

The Expos great was at the Labatt Brewery where beer cans baring his name and number were unveiled. He was asked about the possibility of Major League Baseball coming back to Montreal.

“I lived here for 13 years, played here. I’ve seen what its like for fans to come out day in day out. The fans are here. The love of baseball is still here,” Raines said, mentioning the huge crowds that have attended a series of Toronto Blue Jays exhibition games at the Olympic Stadium.

Raines addressed the crowd at one of the games in April, shortly after he had been elected to enter the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Busloads of Montreal baseball fans will be travelling down to Cooperstown, N.Y. to watch him be inducted. Raines is counting down the days.

“I can’t wait, really. I haven’t written a speech and I won’t write one. I practice it every day in my mirror, and with my little girls,” Raines said.

He thinks his Hall of Fame induction will add momentum to the campaign to bring Major League Baseball back to Montreal, and that it’s only a matter of time.

“For me I think 100 per cent it’s going to happen. When? I’m not sure.”