Montreal baseball investors have met MLB conditions: source

A source says a group of Montreal investors has met the conditions laid out by Major League Baseball to get a team back in the city.

READ MORE: Montreal and Toronto ink partnership, vow to return baseball to Expos’ old home

A person familiar with the situation tells The Canadian Press the investors are just waiting for a call from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to start proceeding with the plan.

READ MORE: Montreal welcomes a new baseball team

The source says they have a solid financial set-up, support from two levels of government, various potential locations for a stadium as well as at least five different designs for the venue.

READ MORE: New study says return of Montreal Expos ‘financially viable’; new downtown ballpark needed

Montreal businessmen Stephen Bronfman and Mitch Garber publicly revealed their commitment last year to the project.

WATCH BELOW: Bringing the Expos back

Bronfman and Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre co-signed a 2015 letter that was sent to the 30 MLB teams as well as to Manfred.

READ MORE: ExposFest Mini: A chance for kids to learn about the Montreal Expos

The letter spoke of Montreal’s interest in rejoining the major leagues for the first time since 2004, when the Expos left to become the Washington Nationals.