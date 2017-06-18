Manitoba Marathon
June 18, 2017 6:54 am
Updated: June 18, 2017 7:34 am

Manitoba Marathon kicks off bright and early Sunday morning

By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH LIVE: The Manitoba Marathon gets underway Sunday morning.

A A

The Manitoba Marathon will get underway Sunday morning on Chancellor Matheson Road.

This year will see runners follow a revised route and cross the finish line inside Investors Group Field instead of University Stadium.

READ MORE: Making sure every step counts: How the Manitoba Marathon route is measured

You can watch the kick off of the race live on this page.

The new Manitoba Marathon route will see racers cross the finish line in Investors Group Field.

Google Maps

RELATED: Better Winnipeg: Manitoba Marathon ‘huggers’ keep finish line tradition alive

Check out the Manitoba Marathon website for more information here and you can find the full interactive map here.

Event Times:

  • Mini Mites Fun Run
    • 6:30 a.m.
  • Wheelchair Marathon and Half Marathon
    • 6:55 a.m.
  • Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries 26.2 mile Marathon
    • 7 a.m.
  • Intrepid Dezine 13.1 mile Half Marathon – Wave 1
    • 7 a.m.
  • Intrepid Dezine 13.1 mile Half Marathon – Wave 2
    • 7:10 a.m.
  • Manitoba Marathon Relay
    • 7:10 a.m.
  • GoodLife Fitness 10K
    • 7:15 a.m.
  • Great-West Life 2.6 mile Super Run
    • 7:15 a.m., 7:17 a.m., 7:19 a.m., 7:21 a.m.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Father's Day
Live Stream
Manitoba Marathon
Marathon
Race day
Route
Run

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News