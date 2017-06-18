Manitoba Marathon kicks off bright and early Sunday morning

The Manitoba Marathon will get underway Sunday morning on Chancellor Matheson Road.

This year will see runners follow a revised route and cross the finish line inside Investors Group Field instead of University Stadium.

Event Times: