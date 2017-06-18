Manitoba Marathon kicks off bright and early Sunday morning
The Manitoba Marathon will get underway Sunday morning on Chancellor Matheson Road.
This year will see runners follow a revised route and cross the finish line inside Investors Group Field instead of University Stadium.
You can watch the kick off of the race live on this page.
Check out the Manitoba Marathon website for more information here and you can find the full interactive map here.
Event Times:
- Mini Mites Fun Run
- 6:30 a.m.
- Wheelchair Marathon and Half Marathon
- 6:55 a.m.
- Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries 26.2 mile Marathon
- 7 a.m.
- Intrepid Dezine 13.1 mile Half Marathon – Wave 1
- 7 a.m.
- Intrepid Dezine 13.1 mile Half Marathon – Wave 2
- 7:10 a.m.
- Manitoba Marathon Relay
- 7:10 a.m.
- GoodLife Fitness 10K
- 7:15 a.m.
- Great-West Life 2.6 mile Super Run
- 7:15 a.m., 7:17 a.m., 7:19 a.m., 7:21 a.m.
