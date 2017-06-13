Roughriders Mitch Picton plays second game at new Mosaic Stadium

It was a first for many Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday night, playing their first game in at the new Mosaic Stadium.

But for CFL rookie Mitch Picton, this was his second go-around at the new stadium.

Picton was part of the Regina Rams and Saskatchewan Huskies game last fall.

The Regina-born receiver had two touchdown catches against the Huskies.

He admitted that his second game was a little different, when he caught two of four balls tossed to him for 21 yards.

“I was pretty nervous, I think I was a little more excited than nervous,” Picton said after the game.

“I just couldn’t wait to get back on the football field.”

Picton joined the Riders after being selected 37th overall in this year’s draft.

The Roughriders have a deep receiver core, making the job of landing a position with the team a bit harder for Picton.

Picton will have another chance to impress the coaching staff before final cuts are made when the Roughriders head to B.C. to take on the Lions on Saturday evening.