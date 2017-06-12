Riders head coach/GM says QB Young out 4-6 weeks with torn hamstring

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Vince Young has a torn hamstring and will likely be out of action for about four to six weeks.

Roughriders head coach and general manager Chris Jones updated reporters on Young’s status Monday, almost a week after the former NFL quarterback was injured at the Riders’ training camp.

The six-foot-five, 232-pound Young is attempting a comeback with the CFL club. The 34-year-old had been out of football since 2014 before joining the Riders.

Young compiled a 30-2 record as the starter over three seasons at Texas Longhorns, leading the school to an NCAA title with its 41-38 victory over the USC Trojans in the 2006 Rose Bowl.

He was taken in the first round, third overall, by the Tennessee Titans in the 2006 NFL draft. He started 13 games that season and was named the league’s top offensive rookie.