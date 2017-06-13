Jeff Sessions’ public testimony: Here’s what you need to know

A few days after the testimony of former FBI director James Comey, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will take his turn in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee during a public hearing. Sessions will likely be asked to answer the questions that have plagued his term to date, especially meetings he had with the Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kislyak, last summer.

Here’s look at what you should know about Sessions’ testimony.

When will Jeff Sessions’ testify?

Sessions will appear before the Senate intelligence committee on June 13 at 2:30 p.m.

Where can I watch Jeff Sessions testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee?

Sessions’ testimony will be streamed live on Globalnews.ca, the Global News Facebook page, and on the Global News Twitter page.

Why is Sessions testifying?

Sessions will testify as part of an ongoing probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. In March, Sessions recused himself from any investigation into whether Russia meddled in the election after his meetings with Russian officials were disclosed.

This hearing takes place less than a week after Comey delivered his explosive testimony during which he claimed that Trump asked him to let go of the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

What questions is Sessions likely to be asked?

Sessions will face questions about his dealings with Russian officials and whether he intentionally misled Congress as a Senate panel investigates alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

In addition to being asked about the content of his conversations with the Russian ambassador, he will likely be asked why he told lawmakers in January that he had no dealings with Russian officials last year when his staffers have since admitted that he met with Kislyak twice. Sessions will also be asked whether or not he met with the Russian ambassador on a third occasion. The Justice Department has denied that this meeting took place. Comey hinted that Sessions may have met with the Russian ambassador more than twice.

In addition, Sessions will likely be questioned about whether he played a role in Trump’s decision to fire Comey from his role as FBI director.

It’s not clear whether Sessions will invoke executive privilege to avoid disclosing private conversations with the president.

— With a file from Reuters.