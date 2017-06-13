Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil to name new cabinet on Thursday
Premier Stephen McNeil will name his new cabinet during a ceremony on Thursday.
The event will be held at Pier 21 at 10:30 a.m.
According to a press release, the premier and other members of cabinet will be sworn in by Lieut. Gov. John James Grant.
A live webcast of the ceremony will be streamed at novascotia.ca.
