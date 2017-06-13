Canada
June 13, 2017 9:22 am

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil to name new cabinet on Thursday

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil talks with reporters at the legislature in Halifax on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
Premier Stephen McNeil will name his new cabinet during a ceremony on Thursday.

The event will be held at Pier 21  at 10:30 a.m.

According to a press release, the premier and other members of cabinet will be sworn in by Lieut. Gov. John James Grant.

A live webcast of the ceremony will be streamed at novascotia.ca.

