After 27 years, Collingwood, Ont., man meets the daughter he never knew he had

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to meet someone you thought didn’t exist? Stephen Grasby knows what that feels like after meeting his daughter just over a month ago after 27 years.

“I lost it emotionally … I began to cry,” said Grasby.

Melissa Lewis was about four or five years old when she was told that her dad growing up wasn’t her biological father.

“Ever since then, it’s just like something was always missing, you know?” said Lewis, who now has a family of her own.

“Something just wasn’t there that was supposed to be there.”

Lewis’ parents are engaged to be married back in 1989 and they were also expecting a baby. But out of the blue, the wedding was cancelled and Grasby never understood why.

“I talked to [Lewis’] father and her father said, ‘Not to worry’ and that, ‘The baby was gone, the wedding is gone, everything’s gone, so just move on.'”

After Lewis’ mom passed away two years ago, she said she was more determined than ever before to find her dad.

“It’s unfortunate that she passed away,” said Lewis.

“But I felt like I was able to now search for him since it was, you know, forbidden fruit not to be touched.”

With not much to go on, Lewis turned to social media to find out anything and everything she could about biological dad. Just over a month ago, they met for the first time.

“(I’m) very proud of her. She’s done so much, she’s done so well, she has a great family,” said Grasby.