Motorized skateboard rider plans to fight B.C. law after netting $600 fine

A Vancouver man who was ticketed for riding a motorized skateboard in the street says he plans to fight back.

Daniel Dahlburg is facing a fine of nearly $600 for riding his board in Kitsilano on Saturday.

Dahlburg, who had only had the device for a few days, said he came to a stop at Cypress St. and West 3rd Ave. when a nearby police officer told him to “pull over.”

“And he said it’s because I have no insurance,” he said.

“I told him I had no idea that I needed any. It wasn’t explained that I needed to buy any, I’ll buy it now, how do I go about that? And he told me that there is no insurance for this board and then he handed me a $598 ticket.”

According to ICBC, motorized skateboards cannot be operated on roads or sidewalks in B.C. except in places where the Motor Vehicle Act doesn’t apply, such as private property.

That’s because they’re classified as motor vehicles but don’t meet provincial equipment safety standards to be used on the road.

Dahlburg said he plans to challenge the ticket in court.

And he said he’s now working with the store where he bought the board, Boarder Labs and CalStreets, to propose changes to the Motor Vehicle Act that would make the devices street legal.

“At least [to] continue the conversation and bring more attention to this because this is a no-carbon-emission device, it’s good for the environment, safe, I don’t really see a reason for why they should be banned.”

In the meantime, Dahlburg said he plans to return his board and won’t be riding one until they become street legal.