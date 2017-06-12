Surgeries cancelled at Lloydminster Hospital after Friday storm

The Prairie North Health Region announced on Monday that a massive rainstorm last week has disrupted surgical services at Lloydminster Hospital.

The downpour on June 9 caused a back-up of the hospital’s storm drains and flooded the facility’s main air supply lines and some duct work.

“Hospital personnel have been working through the weekend to determine the extent of the problem and the damage caused by the deluge of rain,” Derek Miller, the Saskatchewan health region’s vice-president of finance and operations, said in a press release.

“Crews have been on site since after the storm pumping out the water. From one duct alone, 2,500 gallons of water was pumped out.”

The hospital’s ability to maintain fresh air supply and temperature control, which are crucial for surgical procedures, were impacted.

All 22 patients’ surgeries scheduled for Monday were cancelled.

Ambulance services have been told to bypass Lloydminster Hospital for patients who need surgery.

“Once all of the water is removed, the clean-up, drying, and testing is likely to take the rest of this week,” Miller said.

“The system will have to meet infection control guidelines before it can be returned to operation.”

Lloydminster Hospital has been operating without heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems since Friday night. Fans and air scrubbers were placed throughout the building.

Miller added they are working to install a temporary fresh air supply duct to the OR system in order to resume surgical services as soon as possible.

All other patient services are continuing as usual.