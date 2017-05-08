Saskatchewan Health Authority to be located in Saskatoon

The provincial government will be locating the head office of the new Saskatchewan Health Authority in Saskatoon.

Health Minister Jim Reiter said a number of locations were considered, but the centrality of Saskatoon was a factor in making the decision.

“Saskatoon will be the location of the head office because it is more centrally located in the province, is close to the College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan, and will be in close proximity to the new children’s hospital,” Reiter said in a statement.

READ MORE: Sask. health ministry to pay $1.9 million to 7 health region executives through voluntary separation

Remote offices will be located in Regina and Prince Albert, with management and administrative staff located in other major communities in the province.

“The new Saskatchewan Health Authority must have a strong connection to people and local communities,” Rural and Remote Health Minister Greg Ottenbreit said in a statement.

“Management and support services will continue to be located across the province to support the delivery of high quality and consistent frontline health care services for Saskatchewan people, wherever they live.”

READ MORE: Sask. health region consolidation to save millions: health minister

Officials said amalgamating the health regions has the potential to save the province between $10- and $20-million by 2018-19 by reducing duplication and increasing efficiencies.

Work is already underway to move to the single health authority.

Teams are building the information technology infrastructure to support approximately 43,000 employees, including a website, network and email accounts.

The new Saskatchewan Health Authority is expected to be operational in fall 2017.