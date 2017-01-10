Transition starts to one health authority; Saskatchewan looks to save up to $20M

The Saskatchewan government says consolidating 12 existing health regions into a single provincial health authority could save $10 million to $20 million by 2018-19.

The province said there could be savings of about $700,000 a year in board governance costs and about $9 million on information technology.

Related First Nations want own health system as Saskatchewan restructures regions

READ MORE: Sask. doctors say health region consolidation mammoth task, but could improve care

Health Minister Jim Reiter said a transition team is being formed that will include the Ministry of Health as well as clinical and health system leaders.

Reiter said it’s a significant change and there’s a lot of work to be done.

He said the move to a single health authority is being driven by the need to improve patient care, although cost savings will also be a result.

The consolidation is expected to occur this fall.

WATCH: Affected parties react to Saskatchewan’s move to one health authority

Concerns about the overhaul have been expressed by unions representing health-care workers and the organization that represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.

The CUPE Health Care Council has said a central superboard will be less responsive and harder to navigate for patients and communities.

READ MORE: From 12 to 1: Sask. Government will move to single Provincial Health Authority

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations is concerned the change is primarily driven by cost-cutting and will lower the standard of care for everyone. The FSIN has said it’s time indigenous people develop health care for themselves.

The Saskatchewan Medical Association predicts the consolidation will be a mammoth task, but has said it welcomes changes that could improve care.

An advisory panel tasked with reviewing the province’s health-care structure said in a report released last week that patients with singular, immediate needs are often well served. But it also said that’s often not the case for patients with multiple chronic or complex conditions.