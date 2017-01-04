From 12 to 1: Sask. Government will move to single Provincial Health Authority

Saskatchewan Health Minister Jim Reiter announced on Wednesday the province plans to consolidate the existing 12 Regional Health Authorities (RHAs) into a single Provincial Health Authority.

“One Provincial Health Authority that is focused on better co-ordination f health services across the province will improve the quality of care patients receive,” Reiter said.

“It will also reduce administration and duplication across the health system.”

The recommendation comes from a three person advisory panel appointed by former health minister Dustin Duncan to lead a review aimed at reducing the number of RHAs.

Further recommendations put forward by the panel include appointing a single board of directors for the new authority and the consolidation of administrative support functions and clinical services. This includes laboratory and diagnostic imaging, plus the planning, dispatch and delivery of EMS.

A government press release says the Health Ministry is already working on a plan for implementing the new authority. There is no set date for when the new Provincial Health Authority will take over, but the government anticipates the switch will happen this fall.

“We want to do this quickly, but it’s important we do this right,” Reiter said.

“The priority will be planning for a smooth transition to ensure that patients are always the focus.”

