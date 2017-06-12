Manitoba RCMP search for two after man assaulted, choked and robbed

A man was attacked and robbed after a house party on Saturday, according to police.

Around 3 a.m. Grandview RCMP responded to reports of a robbery that happened hours earlier.

Police say A 25-year-old man was assaulted, choked and robbed by two men after a house party in Grandview, Man. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers identified two suspects as Adam Barry McKay, 24, and Joseph Shingoose, 27. McKay is described as standing 5’8″, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Shingoose is described as standing 6′, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Both men are from Valley River First Nation.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of McKay or Shingoose are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.