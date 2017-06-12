Canada
June 12, 2017 3:46 pm
Updated: June 12, 2017 4:03 pm

Sailor, 73, rescued in transatlantic race describes sudden trouble in North Atlantic

By Staff The Canadian Press

Passengers aboard the cruise liner Queen Mary 2 look on as they approach a British sailor on a disabled yacht in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, June 10, 2017. All crew aboard four storm-battered vessels that had been racing across the Atlantic Ocean are safe, the Halifax-based joint rescue co-ordination centre said Saturday. A spokeswoman for the centre said crew on two sailboats that put out distress calls were rescued Saturday morning, while a third boat made its way to calmer waters.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Dave Ashley
A A

A septuagenarian British sailor is mourning the loss of his storm-wrecked vessel in the mid-Atlantic, but he says conditions aboard the luxury cruise liner that came to his rescue have offered him some comfort.

Mervyn Wheatley told a packed theatre on the Queen Mary 2 today that he was making his 19th trip across the Atlantic Ocean when his boat ran into troubled waters.

Story continues below

READ MORE: All crew aboard distressed ships in transatlantic race safe

Wheatley says he stumbled out of his bunk early Friday as his boat began to capsize, its mast disappearing into the surf as water poured in through a punctured porthole.

The 73-year-old former royal marine says his pump was clogged by floating socks as he tried to empty the flooding hull.

The yachtsman says he scuppered the 20-year-old vessel for safety reasons as the cruise liner pulled up to his rescue on Saturday.

At least three other boats in a transatlantic race from Plymouth, England, to Newport, Rhode Island, required rescue over the weekend in rough weather.

READ MORE: HMCS Charlottetown, Canadian Coast Guard and Air Force responding to vessels in distress

The Queen Mary 2 is expected to dock in Halifax Tuesday morning.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
atlantic ocean
Halifax
North Atlantic
Queen Mary 2
Sail Boat Rescue
Sail boat rescue mission
Transatlantic race

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News