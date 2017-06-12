Sailor, 73, rescued in transatlantic race describes sudden trouble in North Atlantic

A septuagenarian British sailor is mourning the loss of his storm-wrecked vessel in the mid-Atlantic, but he says conditions aboard the luxury cruise liner that came to his rescue have offered him some comfort.

Mervyn Wheatley told a packed theatre on the Queen Mary 2 today that he was making his 19th trip across the Atlantic Ocean when his boat ran into troubled waters.

Wheatley says he stumbled out of his bunk early Friday as his boat began to capsize, its mast disappearing into the surf as water poured in through a punctured porthole.

The 73-year-old former royal marine says his pump was clogged by floating socks as he tried to empty the flooding hull.

The yachtsman says he scuppered the 20-year-old vessel for safety reasons as the cruise liner pulled up to his rescue on Saturday.

At least three other boats in a transatlantic race from Plymouth, England, to Newport, Rhode Island, required rescue over the weekend in rough weather.

The Queen Mary 2 is expected to dock in Halifax Tuesday morning.