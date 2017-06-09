HMCS Charlottetown, Canadian Coast Guard and Air Force responding to vessels in distress

An operation is now underway to rescue multiple sailing vessels that are in distress in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean — and Canada is leading the charge.

The HMCS Charlottetown, two Canadian Coast Guard vessels and multiple Royal Canadian Air Force vehicles are now enroute to a spot approximately 1,667 km east of St. John’s, Newfoundland.

The vessels were reportedly participating in a transatlantic race before they became damaged. One of the sailing vessels is dismasted and others have rigging or hull damage.

“They’re still afloat,” said Lt. Len Hickey. “The conditions are pretty ugly out there.”

According to tweets from the Joint Task Force Atlantic Twitter account, conditions in the area are dangerous with hurricane force winds and 10- to 15-metre seas.



The vessels are still in communication with one another and the Canadian vessels are monitoring the situation.

An aircraft from Portugal is already at the location of the damaged vessels while two civilian tankers are also on their way.

According to Lt. Hickey, the HMCS Charlottetown should arrive in the area Saturday afternoon.