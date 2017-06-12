Search for missing plane and young couple in B.C. enters day 5

The search for a missing plane with a young couple on board has now entered day five.

So far, rescuers have found no trace of the small plane that disappeared on Thursday with Alex Simons, the 21-year-old pilot, and his girlfriend Sidney Robillard, 24, on board. A weak beacon signal has been picked up in the search area but it is not known if that is from the aircraft.

Search and rescue crews are out again Monday looking for Simons, who is from Kamloops, and Robillard who is from Lethbridge.

Transportation Safety Board officials said the plane left a Lethbridge, Alta. training facility at 9:35 a.m. and stopped at the Cranbrook airport at 3 p.m. on June 8 to refuel. The plane then took off, headed for Kamloops, but has not been seen since.

Search efforts are concentrated in a heavily treed, mountainous area between Cranbrook and Kamloops.

Crews are also being joined by volunteers to aid in the search efforts.

-With files from The Canadian Press, Paula Baker, Doris Maria Bregolisse and Jon Azpiri