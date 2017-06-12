Winnipeg Blue Bombers cut 11 players including incumbent cornerback

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers trimmed their roster ahead of Thursday’s pre-season finale by releasing 11 players.

Among those cut is defensive back Terrence Frederick. The American started nine games in his CFL rookie season last year, registering 33 defensive tackles, a sack and interception. Frederick had four tackles in Saturday’s exhibition tie against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Bombers also released quarterback Austin Apodaca, receivers Darrin Peterson, TJ Lowder, Quinshad Davis and Larry Raper, offensive lineman Kodi Kieler, defensive linemen Lawrence Virgil and Caleb Bostic, linebacker George Stone as well as defensive back Tahaan Goodman.

Winnipeg wraps up its pre-season schedule on Thursday by hosting the Edmonton Eskimos at Investors Group Field.