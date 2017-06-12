Tsawwassen’s Splashdown Waterpark reopens as Big Splash Water Slide Park

Tsawwassen’s Splashdown Waterpark is reopening today as the newly renovated Big Splash Water Slide Park.

It features refinished slides and pools and a new adult-only hot tub with a DJ.

Splashdown closed at the end of summer 2016.

In September 2016, most people thought the 30-year-old Splashdown had shut down for good after the park’s lease expired.

However, despite the hype, the new park is already facing some criticisms over a few of their policies. People have taken to the site’s Facebook page to complain that the park will no longer allow outside food and drink.

A band has also cancelled a shoot at the park after claiming transgender and gender-fluid members of the team would not be permitted to use the park’s regular change rooms.

But Big Splash water park says it has no idea what the artist, named Chelsko, is talking about.

A spokesperson for the company says they have no recollection of hearing from the artist about a potential shoot.

And he says the facility is welcoming to people of all genders, and provides family rooms for anyone who is transgender and doesn’t feel comfortable using male or female facilities.

-With files from Kyle Benning