Fire at Vaughan bakery considered suspicious: police
A fire that torched a bakery in Vaughan, Ont., early Monday morning may have been deliberately set, police say.
Firefighters responded to the scene around 1 a.m. at the Di Manno Bakery on Buttermill Avenue.
York Regional Police said no one was inside the building and the fire was put out quickly.
Police said investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office will be looking for the cause of a fire.
