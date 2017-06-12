COMMENTARY: Sidney Crosby cements his legacy with another Stanley Cup

There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it — the best team won.

For the second consecutive season, the Pittsburgh Penguins are Stanley Cup champions.

And deservedly so.

They have the best player on the planet in Sidney Crosby and head coach Mike Sullivan must eat Lucky Charms for breakfast each and every day because he is now 8-0 all-time in NHL playoff series.

How about rookie goalie Matt Murray?

He’s won two Cups in a year and a half.

Phil Kessel, once the star of a downtrodden Toronto Maple Leafs team, has back-to-back titles.

Ron Hainsey, who languished on one bad team after another in Columbus, Atlanta, Winnipeg and Carolina finally got into the playoffs and is now getting a ring after 15 years in the big leagues.

And then there’s Nashville, which made an incredible playoff run and has won the respect from a ton of hockey fans for their talent and the passion in that city.

The Pens, though, were just that much better.

And what more can you say about Sid the Kid?

Crosby has won two Cups, two Conn Smythe trophies, a World Cup of Hockey title and MVP award in just the last two years.

If it wasn’t already, his legacy as one of the NHL’s all-time greats is now cemented.