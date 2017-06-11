No winning ticket for Lotto 649, jackpot rises to $22 million

No winning ticket was sold for the $20 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

The winning numbers were: 3, 4, 21, 31, 33 and 48, with the bonus number being 26.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.

The numbers for the guaranteed prize were 50358255-02.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 14 will be approximately $22 million.