Crime
June 10, 2017 7:38 pm

Halifax police investigate Uniacke Street shooting

Jennifer Grudic By Video Journalist  Global News

Police said they responded to gunshots in the area of Uniacke and Brunswick streets shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Steve Silva / Global News
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up to the Halifax Infirmary with gunshot wounds.

They said they responded to calls of gunshots in the area of Uniacke Street and Brunswick Street at 5:18 p.m., on Saturday afternoon.

Minutes later, a man in his 20s showed up to the hospital in a non-emergency vehicle. The two events are believed to be connected.

Police said the victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

