Halifax police investigate Uniacke Street shooting

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up to the Halifax Infirmary with gunshot wounds.

They said they responded to calls of gunshots in the area of Uniacke Street and Brunswick Street at 5:18 p.m., on Saturday afternoon.

Minutes later, a man in his 20s showed up to the hospital in a non-emergency vehicle. The two events are believed to be connected.

Police said the victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.