Halifax police investigate Uniacke Street shooting
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up to the Halifax Infirmary with gunshot wounds.
They said they responded to calls of gunshots in the area of Uniacke Street and Brunswick Street at 5:18 p.m., on Saturday afternoon.
Minutes later, a man in his 20s showed up to the hospital in a non-emergency vehicle. The two events are believed to be connected.
Police said the victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.
