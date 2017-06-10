Canada
June 10, 2017 5:49 pm

Okanagan Lake down a little, guards should stay up

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Instead of a steadily rising, Okanagan Lake levels are now fluctuating.

On Saturday morning, it was down seven-thenths of a centimetre at 343.244 metres.

The Central Okanagan Regional District [CORD] says the slight decreases are good to see, but Okanagan residents are still at the mercy of the weather.

A melting snowpack is no longer a concern, but rain and wind events could still cause significant damage to properties and infrastructure.

Flood protection measures should be inspected and maintained.

A high water table also remains a concern.

