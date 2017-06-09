Cross-Canada canoe expedition makes stop in Saskatoon

Mike Ranta is spending most of this year in a canoe to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

The Ontario resident is over three months into his seven month canoe trip.

In total, the journey will last 214 days.

It began April 1 in Bella Coola, British Columbia. Ranta hopes to finish the journey on October 31, in Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia.

“I do consider myself a modern, hybrid voyageur,” Ranta said while taking a rest stop in Saskatoon.

“It’s a very addicting way to travel. I love the energy level you get. It’s just beautiful.”

Along the way, Ranta is collecting signatures on his canoe of Canadians he meets. He says people have been generous throughout his travels, frequently giving food and drinks.

Ranta said he sold everything he owns in order to pursue being a professional solo canoeist.

“I used to work on the rigs. I was just as guilty as a lot of people, chasing the dollar,” said Ranta.

“I got away from the material things, and realized, after losing a few friends, what’s important in life.”

This trip will mark the third successful cross-country expedition for Ranta.

For each trip, he has been joined by his four-legged side-kick, Spitzii, a nine-year-old Finish Spitz.

“He’s my bear scarer, my navigator and sometimes you get a little bit moody, but he’s the guy that puts me in a good mood,” said Ranta.

The entire seven month journey will also be documented by photographer, David Jackson.

“Mike is such an important piece of Canadian history, and I figured he needed to be documented,” Jackson said.

Jackson says Ranta is a great character to document because of his authenticity.

“He wears cotton clothing. He eats Kraft Dinner. He’s not some performance high-endurance athlete,” Jackson said.

Ranta says he eats lots of fish, but still loves McDoubles and “Tim Hortons of course.”

“You get that fresh air in you. You get good food and everything falls just into place after that,” Ranta said.

As Ranta continues his quest, he says there’s still more of Canada he wants to discover. Next, he plans on exploring Great Bear Lake in the Northwest Territories.