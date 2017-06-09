Central Okanagan in clean-up mode after windstorm

Wind reaching 60 kilometres per hour swept through the Okanagan Thursday night, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Ministry of Transportation maintenance crews were back on scene at Antlers Beach Friday after wind blew concrete barriers into Okanagan Lake and waves eroded the shoulder of Highway 97 Thursday afternoon. The highway was closed for a brief period but reopened to single-lane alternating traffic shortly after. By Thursday evening it was fully reopen. Ministry officials caution it could be reduced to single-lane alternating again Friday night, depending on where maintenance crews need to work.

A bladder dam was installed on the shore of Okanagan Lake in Peachland Thursday but gusting wind pushed it into the lake. Crews were able to get it out safely and started putting it back into place Friday morning.

“Right now we’re in protection mode,” Peachland mayor Cindy Fortin said. “How long that’ll last, I hope not much longer.”

The wind pushed even more water onto the already saturated Okanagan Lake shoreline, causing more flooding and ground water concerns for Peachland residents.

“We arrived to see four inches of water in the basement so it’s been a constant fight.” resident Cecile Guilbault said.

While the region is still in the midst of this flood fight, community members are banding together to help out their neighbours in their greatest time of need. Residents are also signing the praises of emergency officials including wildfire crews, firefighters and city workers, who have been working non-stop since this flooding began a month ago.