Part of retaining wall preventing erosion on Highway 97 collapses in Peachland

Part of a retaining wall installed to prevent erosion on Highway 97 at Antlers Beach in Peachland has collapsed, exposing the highway to heavy waves which are now eroding part of the road.

The northbound lane is filled with debris.

Officials are at the scene.

They say they will be bringing in large rocks immediately to prevent further erosion.

Both lanes of the highway remain open but that could change at any time. Motorist can expect delays.