Donald Trump endorses Article 5, committing to NATO defence principles

By Staff The Associated Press

U.S. President Donald Trump, center, speaks with President of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou as they attend a round table meeting of G7 leaders and Outreach partners at the Hotel San Domenico during a G7 summit in Taormina, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017.

. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
U.S. President Donald Trump is at last publicly confirming his commitment to NATO’s mutual defense pact.

When Trump spoke at the alliance’s gathering in Belgium last month, he did not make reference to the agreement, which is known as Article 5.

But on Friday he said was “committing the United States to Article 5.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump lectures Canada, other NATO members to up defence spending

Trump’s omission in Brussels raised concerns on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. White House aides said that the president’s support was implied even though he deliberately did not utter the words.

The only time that Article 5 was invoked was after the United States was attacked on September 11, 2001. Trump was asked if he would move the U.S. to defend NATO if Russia attacked; he did not answer that part of the question.

*More to come

