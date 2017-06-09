Saskatchewan Roughrider hopeful Emmanuel Adusei a talented musician

The rhythm of training camp is new to some Saskatchewan Roughriders, but one rookie has no problem keeping the beat.

While some players march to their own drum, Emmanuel Adusei is the entire band.

READ MORE: Western Mustang Eddie Meredith’s long and winding road to the Saskatchewan Roughriders

As a kid, Adusei played whatever instrument he could get his hands on.

“Age of three, started playing the drums. Learned the piano a few years after, learned the bass guitar, lead guitar as well. Then in Grade 9 I started playing the saxophone and I learned the trumpet,” Adusei recalled.

His favourite instrument, though, is the bass guitar.

“I love slapping the bass guitar. I just love being that groovy guy out there, dancing with the bass, just like getting the vibe with everybody,” Adusei said.

READ MORE: University of Saskatchewan staff keeping Roughriders fed

Adusei, who was drafted 57th overall by the Riders, has caught the eye of head coach and general manager Chris Jones, especially since they moved him to the O-line.

“(He’s) certainly been a big surprise. I mean we moved him from the defensive side of the ball to the offensive side of the ball and he’s still learning what to do in team but I can tell you this, he certainly looks good at guard,” Jones said about the London, Ont., native.

Adusei said although it has been mentally tough, the hard work is paying off.

“Athletically I feel I’m there, physically wise I’m there, I’m matching up with the guys very well, but it’s getting down to the basics and the fundamentals,” Adusei said.

“Since day one I’ve improved a lot. I’m trying to absorb the most as I can.”

READ MORE: ‘Sky’s the limit’ for Naaman Roosevelt in 3rd year with Saskatchewan Roughriders

Adusei will be on the field in Regina on Saturday evening when the Roughriders take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in pre-season action at the new Mosaic Stadium.