Canadian soccer legend leaves Winnipeg player “on cloud 9” after giving away cleats

WINNIPEG – Ava Manshanden still can’t stop smiling after Canadian soccer great Christine Sinclair took off her own cleats and handed them to the 9 year-old after Thursday’s game.

“She is still on cloud nine,” her mom said.

It was an experience these @BonivitalSC girls will not forget! Thank you @CanadaSoccerEN #CANWNT for being such fantastic role models! 🇨🇦⚽️ pic.twitter.com/eNRnYByxxH — Steven Dreger (@SteveDreger) June 9, 2017

Ava’s team, the Bonivital Flames, was at Investors Group Field for the match between Canada and Costa Rica.

They were invited to walk on the field with Team Canada during the pre-game ceremonies but their coach, Steve Dreger, said they were told only 11 kids could participate. The team has 12.

“Ava volunteered to not walk on the field with the players for the anthems,” Dreger said.

Team Canada heard about her gesture and when Sinclair met the team, she told Ava she would give her her cleats after the game.

In the photo you can see Ava beaming, holding the shoes, as Sinclair walks away in socks.