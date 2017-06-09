Funnel clouds possible in eastern Alberta on Friday

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory, as there is the potential for funnel clouds to form Friday afternoon on the eastern edge of Alberta and into Saskatchewan.

“A weather disturbance located over central Alberta will maintain an unstable air mass over the region,” said a statement from Environment Canada. “Funnel clouds may appear from rapidly developing clouds early [Friday] afternoon in the Lloydminster and Coronation regions.”

“Non-supercell funnels are possible across Eastern Alberta,” Global Meteorologist Tina Simpkin said.

“This happens when there horizontal spinning of the air near the surface. As thunderstorms rapidly develop, they pull that horizontal spinning motion to an upright vertical funnel. ” She said these are also considered land spout tornadoes.

The same area of low pressure will continue to bring heavy rain west of Edmonton. As much as 80 mm of rain is possible.

Simpkin said there is still the chance for thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening, and showers will stay in the Saturday forecast.

While still threatening, non-supercell funnel clouds tend to produce weak tornadoes compared to the more organized and potent supercell variety. Environment Canada said funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning and should be treated seriously. If one develops, the weather agency said people should be prepared to take shelter.

A full list of up-to-the-minute weather watches and warnings from Environment Canada can be found online.

— With files from Margeaux Morin and Tina Simpkin, Global News