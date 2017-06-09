Donald Trump’s lawyer to file complaint over leaked James Comey memo

U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Marc Kasowitz plans to file a complaint over fired FBI boss James Comey’s leaked memo of conversations he had with the president.

On Friday, both CNN and Reuters news agency reported Kasowitz will file the complaint with the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Justice Department’s inspector general.

Trump slammed Comey as a “leaker” Friday after the fired FBI director told the Senate hearing he gave a friend a written memo detailing a meeting he had with the president and asked the friend to give it to a reporter.



Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Trump tweeted.

“I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter,” Comey said. “Didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons but I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel, so I asked a close friend of mine to do it.”

Comey didn’t say who his friend was during the hearing but Reuters later identified him as Columbia law school professor Daniel Richman.

Kasowitz issued a statement following Comey’s testimony, saying the former FBI director admitted to “unilaterally and surreptitiously” disclosing “privileged communications” with Trump to the media.

Kasowitz will submit the formal complaint next week.